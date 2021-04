Twitter announces Africa headquarters

Cape Town - Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has officially announced the presence of a Twitter headquarters on the African continent by launching in Ghana. This comes after Dorsey visited the country in 2019 when he attended a Bitcoin meet-up just weeks after he invested in a cryptocurrency start-up. Explaining the reasons for choosing Ghana, Jack Dorsey said: "As a champion for democracy, Ghana is a supporter of free speech, online freedom, and the Open Internet, of which Twitter is also an advocate. “Furthermore, Ghana’s recent appointment to host The Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area aligns with our overarching goal to establish a presence in the region that will support our efforts to improve and tailor our service across Africa. “Whenever we enter new markets, we work hard to ensure that we are not just investing in the talent that we hire, but also investing in local communities and the social fabric that supports them.

“We have already laid foundations through partnerships with Amref Health Africa in Kenya, Afrochella in Ghana, Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative (MANI) in Nigeria, and The HackLab Foundation in Ghana.

“As part of our long-term commitment to the region, we’ll continue to explore compelling ways we can use the positive power of Twitter to strengthen our communities through employee engagement, platform activation, and corporate giving."

South Africa and Nigeria were some of the countries visited by the social media giant, it remains to be seen where else Twitter will base itself on the African continent.

As for choosing Ghana as its headquarters in Africa, the tech billionaire could not hide his excitement

"We still have much to learn but we are excited to listen, learn, and engage. Public conversation is essential to solving problems, building shared ideas, and pushing us all forward together. We can’t wait for the next step on that journey."

IOL TECH