Twitter backtracks on promoting non-verified users’ posts

Elon Musk, the social media giant’s CEO, backtracked on the plan only to put those that fork out for the premium tier of the service – which gives people a blue tick that was once only saved for verified and notable people and institutions – on the ‘For You’ page.

He tweeted: “Forgot to mention that accounts you follow directly will also be in ‘For You’, since you have explicitly asked for them.”

Along with this, those using the free version of the microblogging service will be unable to vote in Twitter polls, a decision-making process loved by Musk.

The original announcement was first made on Tuesday by the 51-year-old billionaire and was roundly criticised by many people, despite his insistence that the plan was to prevent “bot swarms” from ruining the website.