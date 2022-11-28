Twitter CEO Elon Musk says he will ‘look into’ a way to recover old Vine videos

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said on Monday that he would “look into” a way to recover old videos of the micro-blogging site's short-form video application, Vine. It all started when a user asked Musk, “Will we get our old Vine accounts back?”

Story continues below Advertisement

To this, the Twitter CEO replied: “Friends have asked me if there's a way to recover their old Vine videos! Will look into it.” Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk's post. One user asked:“If Vine was brought back, where do you think it would rank with Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts and TikTok? How big of a factor would this be in bringing back Vine?” Another said: “Would be epic. Bring back Vine. TikTok killer.”

Last month, Musk posted a poll on the micro-blogging platform, asking users if they think Vine should be brought back, with the caption, “Bring back Vine?” Vine was a Twitter-owned platform that allowed users to share 6-second looping video clips. The company shut down the Vine app service in 2016, revamping it into Vine Camera, which allowed users to shoot 6.5-second looping videos.

Story continues below Advertisement