Monday, November 28, 2022

Twitter CEO Elon Musk says he will ‘look into’ a way to recover old Vine videos

Miss your old Vine videos? Or favourite Vine videos? Twitter CEO Elon Musk told users that he was looking into a way to recover old Vine clips. File picture: Patrick Fallon/Reuters

Published 47m ago

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said on Monday that he would “look into” a way to recover old videos of the micro-blogging site's short-form video application, Vine.

It all started when a user asked Musk, “Will we get our old Vine accounts back?”

To this, the Twitter CEO replied: “Friends have asked me if there's a way to recover their old Vine videos! Will look into it.”

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk's post.

One user asked:“If Vine was brought back, where do you think it would rank with Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts and TikTok? How big of a factor would this be in bringing back Vine?” Another said: “Would be epic. Bring back Vine. TikTok killer.”

Last month, Musk posted a poll on the micro-blogging platform, asking users if they think Vine should be brought back, with the caption, “Bring back Vine?”

Vine was a Twitter-owned platform that allowed users to share 6-second looping video clips.

The company shut down the Vine app service in 2016, revamping it into Vine Camera, which allowed users to shoot 6.5-second looping videos.

Twitter acquired Vine in October 2012, and as at 2016, the application had more than 200 million active monthly users.

IANS

