Twitter Circle launches worldwide

Twitter Circle is now available for users around the world. The social media platform has launched its new feature – which people limit who can view their tweets to a smaller audience – after first testing the update earlier this year.

On Tuesday, the Twitter Support account wrote: “When you have a big Tweet that’s meant for a smaller crowd, send it to your Twitter Circle – now available for everyone. “Select up to 150 people who can view and interact with the Tweets you send in your Circle. “Get started from the Tweet composer or sidebar menu.”

giving you all Twitter Circle because sometimes your Tweets aren’t for everyone



add up to 150 people to yours and use it. please. pic.twitter.com/D6AE4OhRX5 — Twitter (@Twitter) August 30, 2022 The team later revealed there “may be some delay” for users due to high demand for the feature. They said: “We’re here for all the Twitter Circle love! Because so many of you are trying it out, there may be some delay in when you get access. “We’re working on continuing to roll this out so you all can start Tweeting to your Circle.”

However, an hour or so later they revealed the full rollout was “complete” for users around the world on various platforms. They added: “Roll-out complete! Twitter Circle is available globally on Android, iOS, and web.” who is brave enough to add us to their Twitter Circle? — Twitter (@Twitter) August 30, 2022 Now, Twitter users will see an option to share to their Circle in the tweet composer, with a drop-down menu at the top.

There’ll be an option for Circle, and the Edit button next to it gives control over who is part of this select group. People won’t get notified if they’re added or removed from a Circle, but those included in the audience for a tweet will see a badge which reads: “Only people in @[username]’s Twitter Circle can see this tweet.” BANG ShowBiz Tech