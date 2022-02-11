Twitter down? Social media site says it's investigating errors
Share this article:
Twitter Inc said on Friday it was experiencing an elevated number of application programming interface errors and is currently investigating the issue.
Application programming interface, or API, is a set ofprotocols for building and integrating application software.
Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating statusreports from a number of sources, including user-submittederrors on its platform, showed over 48,000 user reports ofoutage.
The micro-blogging site said on its status page https://api.twitterstat.usit is yet to determine the scope of impact on its users.
Some users on Reddit complained of being logged out of their Twitter account while others said they could not send or retrieve tweets.
Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Earlier on Friday, Bloomberg reported Twitter Inc.'s shares were rising after another weak earnings performance. While it's tempting to play down the reaction as just a relief rally after the stock's recent plunge, there are legitimate grounds to be more optimistic about the social media company. Yes, the perennially underachieving Twitter may have a chance.
Early Thursday, the company reported lackluster audience growth for the three months ended in December. The company's main user metric - average monetizable daily active usage - came in slightly below analysts' median estimate. Revenue for the period and guidance for the current quarter also missed Wall Street expectations. On the positive side, the company authorized a $4 billion share buyback.