Twitter down? Social media site says it's investigating errors

Twitter Inc said on Friday it was experiencing an elevated number of application programming interface errors and is currently investigating the issue. Application programming interface, or API, is a set ofprotocols for building and integrating application software.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating statusreports from a number of sources, including user-submittederrors on its platform, showed over 48,000 user reports ofoutage. The micro-blogging site said on its status page https://api.twitterstat.usit is yet to determine the scope of impact on its users. Some users on Reddit complained of being logged out of their Twitter account while others said they could not send or retrieve tweets.

