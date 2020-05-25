TechnologySoftware And Internet
25th May marks #AfricaDay and in commemoration of the occasion, Twitter has introduced a new special emoji to celebrate #AfricaDay. Picture: Photo Mix/Pixabay
Twitter introduce special emoji for #AfricaDay

DURBAN - May 25 marks #AfricaDay, and in commemoration of the occasion Twitter has introduced a special emoji. 

Africa Day is the annual commemoration of the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (now the African Union). 

#AfricaDay is also a celebration of the rich and diverse cultures and heritage that make up the African continent.

For everyone who wants to discuss Africa Day on Twitter, the special emoji on the platform is for them. 


The special emoji, which features the African Union flag, appears when using these hashtags in six of the official African Union languages including:

#AfricaDay

#JourneeDelAfrique

#DíadeÁfrica

#DiadaÁfrica

#SikuyaAfrika

يوم_افريقيا#

With more people using these hashtags, it will be easier than ever for users to find Tweets about #AfricaDay and join the conversation on Twitter.

'We’re happy to partner with the African Union to launch this special emoji commemorating Africa Day," said Emmanuel Lubanzadio the Head of Public Policy for Sub-Saharan Africa, Twitter. 

Lubanzadio added: "Twitter is the place for communities to come together and follow global events. With this emoji, we want to help people celebrate African heritage and share their views on all that’s happening across the continent, while making these conversations colourful and engaging". 

Here's a look at some trending #AfricaDay tweets:

