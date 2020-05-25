Twitter introduce special emoji for #AfricaDay

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - May 25 marks #AfricaDay, and in commemoration of the occasion Twitter has introduced a special emoji. Africa Day is the annual commemoration of the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (now the African Union). #AfricaDay is also a celebration of the rich and diverse cultures and heritage that make up the African continent. For everyone who wants to discuss Africa Day on Twitter, the special emoji on the platform is for them.

The special emoji, which features the African Union flag, appears when using these hashtags in six of the official African Union languages including: #AfricaDay

#JourneeDelAfrique

#DíadeÁfrica

#DiadaÁfrica

#SikuyaAfrika

يوم_افريقيا#

With more people using these hashtags, it will be easier than ever for users to find Tweets about #AfricaDay and join the conversation on Twitter.

'We’re happy to partner with the African Union to launch this special emoji commemorating Africa Day," said Emmanuel Lubanzadio the Head of Public Policy for Sub-Saharan Africa, Twitter.

Lubanzadio added: "Twitter is the place for communities to come together and follow global events. With this emoji, we want to help people celebrate African heritage and share their views on all that’s happening across the continent, while making these conversations colourful and engaging".

Here's a look at some trending #AfricaDay tweets:

From the east to the west. From the south to the North. Your women are phenomenal. Ohh Africa. #AfricaDay pic.twitter.com/smlmAlYQyq — Data Wizard 🧙‍♂️ 🇿🇼 (@CalvinTeddy) May 25, 2020

Celebrating #AfricaDay quote is from the speech by #HaileSelassie of #Ethiopia made at the founding of the #AfricanUnion on 25th May 1963 Read the full speeches made in 1963 on https://t.co/cMF5oIsZ6Y pic.twitter.com/Ah9kiTjku4 — African Union (@_AfricanUnion) May 25, 2020

IOL Tech