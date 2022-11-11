Twitter is ‘working towards becoming safer every day’

Yeol Roth, the head of trust and safety at Twitter, has reassured users of the micro-blogging platform that Twitter is doing everything it can to tackle “harmful” content.

Roth said: "Update on our efforts to combat hateful conduct: we’ve not only mitigated the recent surge in harmful behaviour, but have reduced impressions on this content in Search by about 95% relative to even prior baseline levels. We're continuing our work to make Twitter safer every day.“

In October, Roth explained how Twitter was seeking to confront the problem.

He said in a series of posts at the time: "Since Saturday, we’ve been focused on addressing the surge in hateful conduct on Twitter. We’ve made measurable progress, removing more than 1 500 accounts and reducing impressions on this content to nearly zero. Here’s the latest on our work and what’s next.