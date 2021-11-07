Twitter makes it easier to search for tweets

TWITTER is making it easier to search for tweets from a specific account. The social media platform has added a search button on profile pages that will allow any user to search through tweets from other accounts on the site in a much more concise way than was previously available.

Searching for specific tweets isn’t a new feature, but previously you had to use a special format – consisting of “from:[Twitter handle] [search term]” – in the regular Twitter search box, which isn’t as accessible as the new format. The new feature started appearing for a small number of users last month, but has now been rolled out widely in the service’s iOS app. News of the new feature comes as Twitter recently said it will begin allowing Twitter Blue subscribers to try out new features before anyone else.