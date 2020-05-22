Twitter users will now be able to choose who can reply to tweets

Twitter has recently been trying out new features to enhance their app. In their latest installment, the social media giant has introduced a reply setting aimed at giving users more control over their conversations across the platform.

As Twitter is the number one stop to talk about what's happening with the who's-who of Twitterville, it is no surprise that one can’t have a meaningful conversation without unwanted replies. This can cause mayhem, especially to those with a huge following base.

“Since last year, we’ve been working to give people more control over their conversations starting with the ability to hide replies. We also began trying out new ways to start conversations with casual, fleeting thoughts. And now, we’re testing new settings that let you choose who can reply to your Tweet and join your conversation,” said Director of Product Management at Twitter Suzanne Xie, in a post.

The new setting will allow users to choose who can reply to their tweets. Before posting a tweet, users will be able to select one of three options: everyone (standard Twitter, and the default setting), only people you follow, or only people you mention.

Tweets with the latter two settings will be labeled and the reply icon will be greyed out to make it clear for people that they can’t reply.