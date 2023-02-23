Twitter will charge for two-factor authentication

Twitter is going to charge for two-factor authentication. The microblogging app announced its plans to include the usually standard feature in their paid-for-model Twitter Blue - which also gives users a highly coveted Blue Tick - late next month amid concerns about the financial health of the site.

The Twitter support page posted: “Effective March 20, 2023, only Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to use text messages as their two-factor authentication method. Other accounts can use an authentication app or security key for 2FA.” Elon Musk - who took control of the site after forking out $44 billion to make it a private company - reposted the message. The 51-year-old billionaire added: “Use of free authentication apps for 2FA will remain free and are much more secure than SMS.”

In a blog post, the social media company justified the move - which reduces security for those not forking out $8 a month - as they claimed “bad actors” ruined it for everyone else. They continued: "We encourage non-Twitter Blue subscribers to consider using an authentication app or security-key method instead. "These methods require you to have physical possession of the authentication method and are a great way to ensure your account is secure."

The move was called into question by many users like Rachel Tobac, a security expert, who labelled the move “nerve-wrecking”. She continued: "All of us in security want folks to use a great form of (multi-factor authentication) to protect their account, but auto-unenrolling users who already signed up for SMS 2FA because they didn't pay just opens them up to risk". BANG ShowBiz Tech