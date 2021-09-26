Twitter working on a fix for disappearing tweets

Twitter is working on a fix for an issue where tweets disappear when a page automatically refreshes. The Twitter Support Page has revealed that the company will be rolling out updates to the way tweets are presented so they won't disappear from view.

Twitter explained: “The background: a Tweet would move up the timeline as replies were added to the ongoing convo. Since some convos can evolve quickly, this made it so you didn’t see the same Tweet repeated in the TL. “Our changes will keep your TL fresh and keep Tweets from disappearing mid-read.” It’s the latest in a series of improvements made by Twitter in recent months as the company started rolling out a new Timeline look, which resembled the News Feed used by fellow social media giant Facebook.

The new design for iOS takes images, videos and GIFs and stretches them to full-width, giving the app an edge-to-edge design that removes the margins on the sides. The company says: “Now testing on iOS: Edge to edge Tweets that span the width of the timeline so your photos, GIFs, and videos can have more room to shine.” The social media platform recently promised to label automated accounts, also known as Twitter bots, which will flag the bots to other users as well as letting them know which ones are useful.

Bots are often associated with negative actions on social media, but some of them can be helpful, with some bots on Twitter serving functions like reminding followers to drink water or posting surreal procedurally-generated art. In the past, Twitter has applied its bot crackdowns with a broad brush, meaning that the good bots get punished alongside the negative ones, and the social media site is hoping its new feature will stop that from happening. A tweet from the Twitter Safety account read: “Bot or not? We’re making it easier to tell. Meet the #GoodBots with a new label to identify some of the safest and smartest automated accounts on Twitter.” (sic)