UK isn't making separate artificial intelligence (AI) regulator

The growing tech – which they dubbed one of the “technologies of tomorrow” in a new government White Paper – will be monitored by existing frameworks after they revealed it brought in £3.7 billion to the country’s economy in 2022.

However, there are growing concerns that AI could threaten people’s livelihoods by making their jobs redundant or be used for malign purposes.

The phrase is used to denote computer programming that can carry out tasks typically only able to be carried out by humans.

Chatbots have become the most popular and talked about iteration of the tech like the Microsoft-backed Chat GPT and Google’s Bard, which have prompted worries about their ability not to reflect the myriad hateful opinions on the internet, spread misinformation; prompting calls for proper and robust regulation.