User behind Sphithiphithi Evaluator Twitter account revealed

The suspect, who was arrested on Saturday in Leondale, Gauteng, appeared in the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on charges of incitement of public violence.

The woman behind the Sphithiphithi Evaluator Twitter account is alleged to have incited public violence through the content she circulated on her social media accounts, which resulted in the looting and burning of Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, last month.

The Sphithiphithi Evaluator account has been active on Twitter since 2013, and at the time of writing, it had 67 200 followers. The account is currently trending at a number 2 on Twitter. According to reports on social media, the woman who has been using the Sphithiphithi Evaluator account is a mother two children.

The suspect behind Sphithiphithi Evaluator was granted bail of R3 000 on condition that she surrenders her passport, reports to the nearest police station daily and informs the investigating officer when leaving the province.