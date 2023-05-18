Virtual kidnapping: the latest cybercrime on the rise

Cybercrime has been on the rise since the popularity and growth of the internet. Despite this, cybercriminals’ modus operandi has changed drastically while becoming harder to identify. One of the latest cybercrimes to be vigilant of in 2023 is virtual kidnapping, noted to be on the rise globally, with scores arrested around the world.

What is virtual kidnapping? Virtual kidnapping has been described as a type of extortion scam where a cybercriminal contacts an individual, claiming to have kidnapped their loved one and demanding a ransom payment for their release. The cybercriminal will often use the names of family members or friends and personal information to make the claim seem legitimate. They can attain the data through social networks, public websites where user information is displayed publicly, or through phishing scams.

The hacker, who under the pretence has already kidnapped their victim’s loved one, will usually demand payment via wire transfer, cryptocurrency or prepaid cards. In some cases, cybercriminals may threaten to harm an individual if the ransom is not paid physically. Meanwhile, while virtual kidnappers may not actually have any access to the victim or their loved one, virtual kidnapping is believed to have a psychological impact and trauma on victims through the belief that a loved one is in real danger. Virtual kidnapping on the rise In this week alone, it was reported that cases of virtual kidnapping were on the rise in Australia and Spain.

In Australia, it was reported that authorities were now warning Chinese students to be on the lookout for virtual kidnapping scammers and not respond to any suspicious calls. According to ABC News, a virtual kidnapping syndicate was operating in the country, targeting Chinese students studying in Australia. Four cases were reported in the past month, with victims ranging in age from 17 to 23. The scam involves Chinese students getting a phone call from virtual kidnappers claiming to be an official from a Chinese authority or embassy.

It has been reported that the scammers usually speak Mandarin and warn the students that they have been implicated in a crime and must pay huge sums of money to avoid deportation or arrest. It has also been reported that virtual kidnappers have extorted more than $750 000 (R9.6 million) in total, with victims receiving threats unless they pay between $175 000 and $250 000. Meanwhile, in Spain, the “Euro Weekly News” newspaper reported that three people were arrested for being involved in a virtual kidnap attempt on a family living in Ibiza.

The perpetrators, allegedly engaged in a fake kidnapping, demanded the family pay a ransom of 11 000 euros (around R229 793). What to do if you suspect a loved one has been virtually kidnapped – Reach out to your loved one through any means you have available, such as a text message, phone call, or video call. If they are not responding, it is important to contact the police or other relevant authorities as soon as possible. – If the virtual kidnapper has requested a ransom, do not make any agreements with the kidnapper or send any money. Contact the authorities instead.

– Gather as much information as possible from the alleged virtual kidnapper to help the authorities with their investigation, including their name, phone number, email address, social media accounts or any other identifying information. – Save any evidence or screenshots of communication with the kidnapper. – Additionally, you should keep a record of any contact you have with the police or other authorities.