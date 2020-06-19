Vodacom Durban July goes digital in 2020

The digital arena has once again embraced the events space as South Africa’s greatest horse racing event Vodacom Durban July is set to take place digitally on July 25.

Although fashionistas will not get to fill the grandstands and sit in VIP marquees at this year’s Vodacom Durban July due to most facets of the entertainment industry still on hold, they can still experience the day of fashion extravaganza from the comfort of their own home.

Vodacom Durban July’s communications and media relations officer Dave Macleod has said the social and fashion elements will be played out on the Vodacom Durban July website and social media channels and the full programme of horse races will take place on the track and polytrack and will be televised on DSTV and Tellytrack.

“We have secured a very experienced panel of top fashion designers to contribute to the live streaming show and VDJ fans will be asked to submit photos and videos of the outfit they would have worn to the big race day and these will be scrutinised and commented on by our expert panel”.

“Everyone wants their outfit to be seen on Vodacom Durban July day. This year we are using technology and creativity to make that possible.”