Vodacom invests over R320m to accelerate broadband connectivity in KZN rural areas

Durban – Vodacom KwaZulu Natal Region will invest just over R320 million into the network across the province to help improve connectivity in rural areas.

Most of the capital expenditure will go towards building new LTE base station sites in both urban and deep rural areas of the province.

This network acceleration is expected to provide access to fast internet and help in driving digital inclusion.

Research says that rural communities are lagging behind in terms of broadband connectivity, thus excluding many from digital transformation. The availability of high-speed broadband is critical to deep rural development.

The R320 million will go towards the deployment of more than 50 new base stations across the province. A total of 27 of those have already been switched on. An additional 19 are planned until the end of 2021 financial year in deep rural areas.