Monday, August 22, 2022

WATCH: Apple warns of flaw that lets hackers into iPhones, Macs

FILES - Apple urged users to install the emergency software updates after patches were released on Wednesday and Thursday, warning that a flaw allowed hackers to seize control of iPhones, iPads and Mac computers. File photo taken on September 10, 2019. FILE PHOTO: Josh Edelson / AFP

Published 2h ago

San Francisco - Apple is warning of a flaw that is allowing hackers to seize control of iPhones, iPads and Mac computers, and is urging users to install emergency software updates.

The tech titan released patches on Thursday and Wednesday, to fix what it described as a vulnerability hackers knew about and might be taking advantage of.

"Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited," the Silicon Valley company said.

Apple did not disclose whether it had information regarding the extent to which the issue has been exploited.

The technical description indicated that a hacker could use the flaw to take control of devices, accessing any of its data or capabilities.

Patches were released for iPhones, iPads and Mac computers running on operating systems with the vulnerability.

AFP

