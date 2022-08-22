WATCH: Apple warns of flaw that lets hackers into iPhones, Macs

San Francisco - Apple is warning of a flaw that is allowing hackers to seize control of iPhones, iPads and Mac computers, and is urging users to install emergency software updates. The tech titan released patches on Thursday and Wednesday, to fix what it described as a vulnerability hackers knew about and might be taking advantage of.

"Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited," the Silicon Valley company said. Apple did not disclose whether it had information regarding the extent to which the issue has been exploited. The technical description indicated that a hacker could use the flaw to take control of devices, accessing any of its data or capabilities.