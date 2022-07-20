Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: Snapchat for Web launches

FILE PHOTO: A woman stands in front of the logo of Snap Inc. on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). FILE PHOTO: Lucas Jackson/ Reuters

FILE PHOTO: A woman stands in front of the logo of Snap Inc. on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). FILE PHOTO: Lucas Jackson/ Reuters

Published 2h ago

Share

Snapchat for Web has been launched.

The popular social media platform – which launched as a mobile app in 2011 – is finally available on computers.

Story continues below Advertisement

In a new blog post, Snap Inc. wrote: “Every day 332 million people open Snapchat on their phones, and with our camera, can start conversations with their real friends. Today, we’re introducing Snapchat for Web, a new way for our community to stay connected through our camera when they’re at their computers.”

Users simply need to head to web.snapchat.com using Chrome to “start a call or pick up where chats left off on mobile”.

The post adds: “Snapchat for Web includes top messaging features like Chat Reactions and Chat Reply, along with Lenses which will roll out soon.”

More on this

Snapchat for Web is available to Snapchat+ subscribers now in the US, UK, and Canada, and Snapchatters across Australia, and New Zealand, with plans to go global soon.

BANG ShowBiz Tech

Related Topics:

Internet of Thingsarts, culture, entertainment and mediaTechnologyViralTech

Share

Recent stories by:

Bang Showbiz