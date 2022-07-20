WATCH: Snapchat for Web launches

The popular social media platform – which launched as a mobile app in 2011 – is finally available on computers.

In a new blog post, Snap Inc. wrote: “Every day 332 million people open Snapchat on their phones, and with our camera, can start conversations with their real friends. Today, we’re introducing Snapchat for Web, a new way for our community to stay connected through our camera when they’re at their computers.”

Users simply need to head to web.snapchat.com using Chrome to “start a call or pick up where chats left off on mobile”.

The post adds: “Snapchat for Web includes top messaging features like Chat Reactions and Chat Reply, along with Lenses which will roll out soon.”