WATCH: TikTok sets daily usage caps for minors

The video-sharing app is introducing a passcode for under 18s. They will have to enter the code view more content on the site after an hour.

The app, which is owned and operated by Chinese tech company ByteDance, is aimed at assisting users to “stay in control” of their time on the platform.

ByteDance brought in the development after introducing a notification to remind teenagers to take a break from scrolling, which they reported allowed them to “increase the use of our screen time tools by 234%”.

Under TikTok’s terms and conditions, those who use the app must be 13 or over, and with the new feature, those under 18 will get a weekly “recap of their screen time”.