WhatsApp Business statuses head to Facebook and Instagram

Johannesburg - Businesses making use of WhatsApp to share advertising could soon be able to seamlessly share these to Facebook and Instagram. According to independent WhatsApp blog WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform will soon allow business owners to share their WhatsApp statuses to its sister social media networks, through a new short cut expected to be rolled out soon.

“The shortcut definitely encourages businesses to consider advertising their status updates in order to reach a wider audience and it is currently available for some users who have installed the latest business versions of WhatsApp beta for iOS and Android,” WABetaInfo said. Amid Meta’s push towards further community engagement and small businesses, WhatsApp - alongside Facebook and Instagram - have continuously been evolving by including new features to help businesses reach their clientele with tools in order to allow them to better connect with their audience. “One of the advantages to advertise a status is that it offers a new way to reach a wider audience: by advertising their status updates, businesses can reach customers who are not on WhatsApp but use Facebook and Instagram,” WABetaInfo reported.

“This means that businesses can potentially reach a larger audience and generate more sales.” By allowing business owners the ability to share statuses directly to Facebook and Instagram, users will also be able to boost their reach on both platforms, through paid advertising. Voice Note Statuses

Alongside the upcoming short cut to share business statuses to the platforms, WhatsApp have also rolled out voice note status functionality to all users, while fixing an issue plaguing status downloading for iPhone and other iOS users. On Wednesday it was revealed that WhatsApp’s latest version of the mobile app for iOS was available in the App Store,which fixes an issue that prevented status updates from being downloaded when the app was closed on an iOS device. The update also ensures that more users, making use of the operating system, can share voice notes through status updates.