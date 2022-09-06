WhatsApp could block some iPhone users

The multimedia messaging app - which was first launched back in 2009 and has almost two billion users worldwide - is about to issue an update that is thought to be incompatible with two older versions of the Apple smartphone as the company urged users to update the app before mid-October.

WhatsApp could be about to block some iPhone users from using its messaging service.

iPhone users were sent a message which read: "Update to the latest version of iOS to continue using WhatsApp. WhatsApp will stop supporting this version of iOS after 24 Oct 2022."

After the announcement, WhatsApp posted an update on their official page to alert users to the fact they "no longer support" those running the operating system originally found on the iPhone 5, the iPhone X as well as those who have the Jelly Bean operating system on their Android devices.

The message read: "Currently, we provide support for and recommend using the following devices: Android running OS 4.1 and newer, iPhone running iOS 12 and newer.”