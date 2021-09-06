WhatsApp for iOS working on redesigned chat bubbles
After the first look at WhatsApp's implementation on reactions in messages, the company is also working on a redesigned chat bubbles for iOS devices.
According to WABetainfo, this feature is under development and will be released in a future update, reports 9To5Mac.
The redesigned chat bubbles are more rounded and feature a new green colour. There's a bit more contrast between dark and light modes.
The new chat bubbles are also larger and more more modern looking. This is part of other tweaks WhatsApp's been bringing to the app, as larger image and links preview, the report said.
The report mentioned that the reaction feature is also under development and it is still unknown when it is going to be released for all users.
Earlier, the popular messaging application had stated that it is working on view-once messages that would disappear forever after being viewed once, the report said earlier.
Similarly, its latest Beta build brings a 90-day disappearing message feature that would also have messages removed after around three months, it added.
IANS