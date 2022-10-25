WhatsApp goes down on Tuesday – funniest reactions

Cape Town – WhatsApp went down on Tuesday morning, and like most users of the popular messaging app, we went to Twitter to make sure it was not our network, but the app. By 9.30am WhatsApp was trending on Twitter as tweeps from around the world logged funny memes about the messaging app being out.

WhatsApp had no official communication on Twitter on Facebook, but as usual South Africans did not disappoint because, as time has shown, we know how to make a joke out of almost anything. User, @GingerPower_ wrote: “When your WhatsApp is playing up but you come to Twitter and see that everyone else is having the same problem #WhatsAppDown”. When your WhatsApp is playing up but you come to Twitter and see that everyone else is having the same problem #WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/pMcJm0Zn56 — Jamie (@GingerPower_) October 25, 2022 Sharing the sentiments, @glyano_ wrote: “everyone’s coming to twitter to see what had happened to whatsapp🤣 #whatsapp”.

everyone's coming to twitter to see what had happened to whatsapp🤣 #whatsapp pic.twitter.com/0ws29yDehn — glyano_nstaa (@glyano_) October 25, 2022 Another user, superking1815, wrote: “People Coming to Twitter to see if WhatsApp is down #whatsappdown”. People Coming to Twitter to see if WhatsApp is down#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/S124gX8qqO — 👌⭐👑 (@superking1815) October 25, 2022 @WhatsApp



Engineer at Meta place searching for WhatsApp hole to plug in connection. pic.twitter.com/VxjoSSDA30 — Ja–kochia (@the_calvince) October 25, 2022 But South Africans were not the only ones having fun during that outage. International football club Real Madrid wrote: “When you come to @Twitter and realise that, yes, WhatsApp is down...”

When you come to @Twitter and realise that, yes, WhatsApp is down... pic.twitter.com/xBpLAxw3Uf — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) October 25, 2022 Here are some reactions from around the world. People Coming to Twitter to see if WhatsApp is down#WhatsappDown pic.twitter.com/eGi25KiQhU — Bella Ciao (Chai) (@punjabiii_munda) October 25, 2022 Last week, WhatsApp announced a host of new features that are set to change how users conduct business or everyday work on the app. Among the new tweaks expected to make their way to the Meta-owned instant messenger are:

– The ability to edit sent messages. – Functionality to forward media and, more especially, links with new captions. – Creating shareable links for video or voice calling that anyone on the platform can use.