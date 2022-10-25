Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WhatsApp goes down on Tuesday – funniest reactions

What do South Africans do when they cannot chat WhatsApp? They go to Twitter, of course. Here are some hilarious reactions to keep the WhatsApp blues away. FILE PHOTO: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

What do South Africans do when they cannot chat WhatsApp? They go to Twitter, of course. Here are some hilarious reactions to keep the WhatsApp blues away. FILE PHOTO: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Published 3h ago

Share

Cape Town – WhatsApp went down on Tuesday morning, and like most users of the popular messaging app, we went to Twitter to make sure it was not our network, but the app.

By 9.30am WhatsApp was trending on Twitter as tweeps from around the world logged funny memes about the messaging app being out.

Story continues below Advertisement

WhatsApp had no official communication on Twitter on Facebook, but as usual South Africans did not disappoint because, as time has shown, we know how to make a joke out of almost anything.

User, @GingerPower_ wrote: “When your WhatsApp is playing up but you come to Twitter and see that everyone else is having the same problem #WhatsAppDown”.

Sharing the sentiments, @glyano_ wrote: “everyone’s coming to twitter to see what had happened to whatsapp🤣 #whatsapp”.

More on this

Another user, superking1815, wrote: “People Coming to Twitter to see if WhatsApp is down #whatsappdown”.

But South Africans were not the only ones having fun during that outage.

International football club Real Madrid wrote: “When you come to @Twitter and realise that, yes, WhatsApp is down...”

Story continues below Advertisement

Here are some reactions from around the world.

Last week, WhatsApp announced a host of new features that are set to change how users conduct business or everyday work on the app.

Among the new tweaks expected to make their way to the Meta-owned instant messenger are:

Story continues below Advertisement

– The ability to edit sent messages.

– Functionality to forward media and, more especially, links with new captions.

– Creating shareable links for video or voice calling that anyone on the platform can use.

These new features added to the most recent features which saw WhatsApp allowing users to remove their “Online” status, with the highly anticipated feature yet to make its way to some users.

If any of the new features are yet to be available for you, it likely has yet to be rolled out for your device. Still, it should be visible for all users within the coming weeks after the latest update.

IOL Tech

Related Topics:

TechnologyViralWhatsAppTwitter

Share