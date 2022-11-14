WhatsApp making changes to privacy policy ahead of new features

WhatsApp has made changes to its privacy policy to prepare for new features. The updates include its Communities service and how the messaging app will work with wearables such as Facebook’s Ray-Ban glasses.

Story continues below Advertisement

A spokesperson for the Meta-owned service said: “We’re looking forward to bringing new features to WhatsApp this year and are giving people in the European region more information about how they work in a privacy-protective way. “These features do not change the way we operate the WhatsApp service, including how we protect your personal information, wherever you are in the world.” Last year, WhatsApp was hit with a backlash after pushing ahead with controversial changes to its terms of service after claiming to have “misinformed” users on the coming adjustments.

Users believed the update would allow the app to share large amounts of data with Meta – then Facebook – but WhatsApp reassured users by explaining what would be shared. The app insisted the data it shares with its parent company does not include messages, groups or call logs but the new terms focused on changes to allow users to message businesses. WhatsApp already allowed Meta to view a user’s IP address and information about your phone, as well as purchases made via the platform – except in the UK and Europe where privacy laws are different.

Story continues below Advertisement