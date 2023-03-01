WhatsApp may soon add newsletters to Status tab on Android beta

The company is working on changing the Status tab by adding two sections — status and newsletter, reports WABetaInfo.

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly redesigning its Status tab to include newsletters, for Android beta.

The important aspects of the newly designed section will be the incorporation of users’ subscribed newsletters directly into the status tab, as well as the capability to search for newsletters by username.

Moreover, status updates will be displayed in a horizontal layout similar to Instagram Stories.

Users who create and subscribe to a newsletter will have their phone numbers hidden to prevent the disclosure of their identity.