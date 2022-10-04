WhatsApp rolls out new delete feature - but not the one you want

Here’s the scenario: So you screenshot juicy gossip and hit ‘send’ to your bestie - only it wasn’t your bestie, it was the person who sent you that juicy info!

*insert cringe here* So you try to delete it, but the horror grows when you hit “Delete for me” instead of “Delete for everyone” - What now? Ever regret a delivered WhatsApp text and try to delete it, only to delete it for yourself - instead of everyone?

Thankfully, WhatsApp is working on a feature, expected to be rolled out to all of the platform’s users in the coming weeks, which will allow them to undo the action of deleting for “Delete for me” instead of “Delete for everyone”. The feature was first reported by independent WhatsApp monitor WABetaInfo which also announced other speculation around new features coming to the platform. Among details on the updated “Delete for me” functionality, WABetaInfo reported numerous other features which are set to support it, including:

– Users will be able to undo “Delete for me” within seconds of making the initial action. – Chats can now be labelled with an “unread” filter. Tap the new filter icon next to search, when it becomes available. – Users will be able to “delete for everyone” for over two days.

– Increased the group participant limit to 512. – Increased max file size limit to 2GB. Most recently, IOL reported that the Meta-owned instant messaging app put the power back in the hands of its group admins, promoting more control over the groups they manage.

A new set of features rumoured to be making their way to the platform point toward a further firmer stance by the company on community interactivity. Community According to independent WhatsApp monitor WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned app is rolling out a feature allowing group admins to delete messages.

The platform is set to roll out another useful feature enabling all group chat members to finally be able to create polls, not just group admins. “When you create a poll, you can add up to 12 options and even sort them. After sharing the poll with other group participants, they can pick more than one option while voting. When there is a new vote, the poll is automatically updated to reflect the new result: you can see more detailed information about who voted within the poll results screen by tapping “view votes”,” WABetaInfo said in a blog post. Users who want to check if the feature is already available within their app should check for an entry point to polls within the chat share actions in your groups. In this case, polls can be created within their groups.