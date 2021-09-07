WhatsApp to end support for certain Android and iOS devices

WhatsApp has announced that it will no longer support certain smartphone devices from November 1, 2021. Android devices running OS 4.0.4 and older and iPhones that have iOS 9 or earlier will no longer be supported by WhatsApp.

WhatsApp said it would provided support for Android devices running OS 4.1 and newer and iPhone running iOS 10 and newer. The following devices that WhatsApp will no longer support include: Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini, Trend II, Trend Lite, Core, Ace 2

LG Optimus F7, F5, L3 II Dual, F7 II, F5 II

Sony Xperia

Huawei Ascend Mate and Ascend D2

Apple iPhone SE, 6S, and 6S Plus Users of the app can switch to another device or save their chat history before the deadline.

Below are the two ways you can save your chat history. Back up your chats: 1. Go to WhatsApp

2. Tap More options 3. Go to Settings 4. Tap on Chats

5. Select Chat backup > BACK UP. Export your chat history The export chat feature can be used to export a copy of the chat history from an individual or group chat.

1. Open the individual or group chat. 2. Tap More options 3. Select More

4. Tap Export chat. 5. Choose whether to export with media or without media. An email will be composed with the user’s chat history attached as a .txt document.