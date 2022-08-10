Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

WhatsApp to roll out a series of new privacy settings

WhatsApp is set to add privacy settings that promise to make messaging “as private and secure as face-to-face conversations”. File picture: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Published 2h ago

Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg has unveiled the new privacy settings which promise to make messaging “as private and secure as face-to-face conversations”.

Users will be able to leave group chats discreetly, control who can see their online status, and block screenshots for View Once messages.

Meta will start rolling out the new settings in the UK later this month, before they come to the rest of the world.

With the new setting for group chats, there will be no more awkwardness when someone decides to leave as only group admins will be notified.

Product head Ami Vora said the settings would “empower people to have more control and privacy over their messages”.

She continued: “We believe WhatsApp is the most secure place to have a private conversation.

“No other global messaging service at this scale provides this level of security for their users' messages, media, voice messages, video calls, and chat back-ups.”

Bang Showbiz Tech

