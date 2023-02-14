WhatsApp’s latest voice update comes with a catch

WhatsApp is getting a new feature updated for its voice statuses. While the app has been working on functionality around it, transcription for voice-rich media is coming to WhatsApp.

With highly-anticipated functionality expected from the feature, the catch is that it might still need to be developed further. Despite the fact that massive strides in Artificial Intelligence among tech companies as of recent, online speculation around the app’s latest feature update is that it may not be ready yet. According to the US Sun, WhatsApp started working on the feature back in 2021, with development interrupted shortly after the announcement.

Despite this, WhatsApp blog WABetaInfo reported that the feature had been launched to iOS and Desktop beta testers. While other users may have to wait a few weeks, the feature is not ready for beta users. “Some features in the app may be under development and not yet available to all testers, or they may be gradually rolling out to users.

“If you're unable to access a certain feature, you'll need to wait for a future update. Keep reading for more information,” WABetaInfo said. What users can expect from the feature Albeit a small update, the transcription of voice notes is one of the most anticipated updates on the platform.

As part of the update, users are expected to be able to record and upload a voice note or just record a quick message to share with friends. The update also includes a private audience selector, to choose who sees status updates. If a contact isn't on a contact list, they'll still be able to see status updates if they message you directly. There are also some new reactions — like thumbs up and heart — that appear when a user views their own status update.

There’s also a new profile ring that displays when another user views a profile or chats with you. And finally, there's rich link previews on Status that show previews of links before users click on them. Among other updates, WhatsApp also plans on launching the following features in the coming weeks:

– A new camera mode for all users that install the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.3.0.74 update from the TestFlight app, making it easier to record videos hands-free. – The ability to schedule calls making it easier for group members to plan their schedules accordingly. – WhatsApp is working on a new feature to send high-quality photos, for a future update of WhatsApp Desktop beta.