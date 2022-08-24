WhatsApp’s upgraded Windows desktop app works even when your phone is offline

Johannesburg - When wanting to communicate using something other than a mobile device, WhatsApp users have a couple of options. Before this new client was rolled out, users could access WhatsApp through their browser or a desktop app that essentially mirrored the mobile experience.

These have become increasingly popular with people, buoyed by the work-from-home shift that led to many using WhatsApp for work-related communication. When you’re already sitting in front of a laptop or PC, not having to switch over to your phone constantly is great for focus. There’s also something to be said for the far less claustrophobic experience of a much bigger screen and the ease that a physical keyboard can give you. While the browser and web app are very useful, they also come with downsides. They relied on connecting to your phone, and would not work if your phone was offline. They could also be clunky or slower than one would like, and lacked some small but convenient features like being able to send messages with link previews.

Now, WhatsApp’s multi-device feature has been fully released following beta testing. This enables you to use your WhatsApp account across up to four devices without the need to always be connected to your phone. WhatsApp has paired this with the release of a dedicated desktop app built from the ground up for Windows devices. WhatsApp’s update page promises that the new client will bring improved speed and reliability alongside its independence from your mobile. A desktop app for Mac systems is in development and currently available for testing.

