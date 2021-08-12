Why you should never connect to public wi-fi when working remotely

AS LOCKDOWN regulations continue and many South Africans are working from home or remotely, it is sometimes tempting to go to your nearest coffee shop and use its wi-fi. But just as connecting to public wi-fi is desirable for us, free wi-fi hot spots are also desirable for hackers, putting us at risk. “When connecting to public wi-fi it requires no authentication to establish a network connection, which creates an opportunity for the hacker to eavesdrop and get free access to unsecured devices on the same network,” said cybersecurity experts Techshielder in a report.

This is why it matters. When you connect to the internet, data is sent from the computer to the service or website. This leaves an open space where hackers can get in between the transmissions and eavesdrop on them. In addition to privacy violation, hackers can get access to personal information and data that you are sending out on the internet. This includes credit card information and security info for your business network. Then there is the issue of malware distribution.

Any vulnerability in software can make an operating system or software program weak, making it easy for hackers to exploit. For instance, you have not updated your computer, or you were too lazy to do it. This is a software vulnerability and can mean that hackers are able to place malware onto your computer without you even knowing. All they have to do is write code to target that specific vulnerability, and they will be able to inject malware into your computer if you’re connected to public wi-fi.

Fraudulent hot spots trick consumers into connecting to what they think is a legitimate network because the name sounds trustworthy or it sounds similar to a legitimate network. By using the fraudulent hot spot (also known as a rogue connection) means that a hacker will then be able to access yours and your employer’s sensitive, private data. Wi-fi snooping is less talked about but is worth noting.

There are certain software and devices that can help hackers assist them to eavesdrop on wi-fi signals. This is called “snooping”. Snooping can allow the hacker to access everything you are doing online while you are working remotely. Let’s say you are reading a confidential email from a colleague. Snooping leaves you open to have your employer’s information captured and your personal accounts hijacked. As the saying goes, “better safe than sorry”. To stay on the safe side if you have to connect to public wi-fi, make sure to disable file sharing, visit only the sites using HTTPS and log out of accounts as soon as you have finished using them. It is also a good idea to use a secure VPN to make sure your public wi-fi connections are made private.