Windows 10 will be getting ’Quick Share' function

Windows 10 is reportedly set to get a Quick Share feature.

Microsoft and Samsung - who have been collaborating over the past few years to make the operating system work better with Android phones - are once again using their partnership to boost the latter's handsets.

According to 9to5Goggle, a new Quick Share app is set to launch on the Microsoft Store.

Initially seen by Aggiornamenti Lumia, the feature will let users wirelessly share documentary, pictures and other files between their Window 10 PC and "Galaxy phone or tablet".

Windows 10 users have been clamouring to be able to easily share files between their smartphone and PC for a while now, particularly as MacBook and iPhone users have enjoyed the AirDrop feature.