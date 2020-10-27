Windows 10X may be ready by December but without Win32 apps

San Francisco - Windows 10X, a modular and lightweight version of Windows 10 designed for dual-screen and foldable devices, is expected to arrive as early as December but without support for Win32 apps.

Win32 is the 32-bit application programming interface (API) for versions of Windows from 95 onwards.

Microsoft had promised that Windows 10X will be able to run Win32 applications using virtualization.

However, reports have emerged that there will no support for Win32 apps and the users will be forced to use Universal Windows Platform (UWP) and Progressive Web Application (PWA) applications.

Microsoft earlier confirmed that it is aiming to refocus Windows 10X on single-screen devices like laptops first and will look for a right moment to integrate Windows 10X with dual-screen devices.