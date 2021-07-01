Windows 11 promises 'calm and creative space' for its users
Windows' new operating system promises a "calm and creative space" for its users.
Windows 11 has had a whole new redesign and it now features a brand new and "rejuvenated" start menu, which will be launched later this year and available as a free upgrade to those running Windows 10 until 2022.
A post on their website reads: "Windows 11 provides a calm and creative space where you can pursue your passions through a fresh experience. From a rejuvenated Start menu to new ways to connect to your favorite people, news, games, and content - Windows 11 is the place to think, express, and create in a natural way."
The new design is inspired by the coronavirus pandemic and how people became more "personal" during the last few months. There is a new widget section, which allows you to customise what you see first.
Panos Panay, chief product officer, said: "We learnt not just how functional and practical the PC needs to be, but that it also needs to be personal and feel emotional."
Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella, added: "The world needs a more open platform' that gives users and developers the freedom to do and create what they want."
Microsoft has also revealed an end date for Windows 10 support.
The tech giant has revealed it will stop supporting the operating system - which launched in 2015 - on October 14, 2025.
On its site, the company notes: "Microsoft will continue to support at least one Windows 10 Semi-Annual Channel until October 14, 2025."
The move will impact users of Home, Pro, Pro Education and Pro for Workstations editions.
Although the firm rolled out a new version - 21H1 - just last month, they will unveil "the next generation of Windows" as part of a virtual event on June 24.
Details are being kept under wraps, but it's thought to include a fresh Start menu, Action Center, File Explorer and Taskbar.
BANG ShowBiz Tech