Windows 11 promises 'calm and creative space' for its users

Windows 11 has had a whole new redesign and it now features a brand new and "rejuvenated" start menu, which will be launched later this year and available as a free upgrade to those running Windows 10 until 2022.

A post on their website reads: "Windows 11 provides a calm and creative space where you can pursue your passions through a fresh experience. From a rejuvenated Start menu to new ways to connect to your favorite people, news, games, and content - Windows 11 is the place to think, express, and create in a natural way."

The new design is inspired by the coronavirus pandemic and how people became more "personal" during the last few months. There is a new widget section, which allows you to customise what you see first.

Panos Panay, chief product officer, said: "We learnt not just how functional and practical the PC needs to be, but that it also needs to be personal and feel emotional."