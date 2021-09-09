With the Nedbank Avo app, car buyers can shop for their perfect car

South Africa potential car buyers can now shop for cars using the virtual vehicle mall feature on Nedbank’s super app Avo. The new auto category on the app offers a virtual sales forum where users can ask and get answers to questions about vehicles using the chat function, send documents and even make video calls.

Avo executive at Nedbank Julie Vetter said, “While there are already quite a few websites and aggregators where people can browse vehicles, the existing options are still very limited. While these online portals are offered to a client to shop for a car, the Avo platform is a rich environment that allows for real-time engagement between buyers and sellers, as well as facilitating completely secure payments”. Consumers can apply and be approved for financing, using the Nedbank MFC car finance interface alleviating the burden of sourcing the best financing deal from a bank-approved dealer. “The auto platform will have features that will allow users to conduct affordability and credit checks. This is important as it prevents a dealer from being inundated with potentially fruitless leads,” Vetter said.

Avo plans to have 80 MFC-approved dealers onboard by the end of this year, with a total of 2 500 vehicles. Over the next three years, the platform is targeting over 1 000 dealers around the country. “Having the entire process on a single platform is truly game-changing. Previously, a consumer would have to repeat the same process with multiple stakeholders, from different dealerships, to financial service providers, which takes up a lot of time,” Vetter said.