Women in tech: IOL Tech digimag August edition is live

Cape Town - The August edition of the IOL Tech digital magazine is now live!

This women's month in partnership with the South African Innovation Summit we bring you an all new digimag that profiles the leading ladies that are changing the game in the tech industry in Africa. We want to show the world that they may have Steve Jobs and Bill Gates, but we have Aisha Pandor, Carmel Cadet and so many more women in Africa that prove to us daily that it doesn't matter what your gender is, you too can change the world.

Get it first here.

The South African Innovation summit is hosting a virtual summit this year and will be the host to the Fem-In-Tech platform which is aimed at empowering South African women with tech and tech-enabled start-ups with the entrepreneurial and leadership skills to launch and grow their businesses. Through this programme, a community of female-led start-ups will be created with the purpose of supporting each other through their journeys. At the end of the programme, the women will be equipped with the skills to pitch their business case to potential investors on the Demo Day, and a select group will be matched to potential business supporters and funders through the Match and Invest Platform. This will be just one of the many exciting events lined up for the summit.

The South African Innovation Summit will take place from 30th September to 1st October and promises to be an event that shouldn't be missed!