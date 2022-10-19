You can now 'transfer profiles' on Netflix - Here’s how

Netflix now allows users to “transfer profiles”.
The streaming giant - which is seeking to clamp down on account sharing - launched a new feature that allows people to send their viewing history and personalised recommendations to another account.
Of the development, Netflix said: “We’ve been testing Profile Transfer in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru since March and have learned that it’s a really valuable feature for members who are starting new accounts during times of change.”
They added: “To transfer a profile, go to the ‘Transfer Profile’ option when you hover over your profile icon in the drop-down menu on the homepage — then simply follow the instructions.”
The change – which is available in all the territories they operate in aside from South Korea and the United States – allows for users to keep their data when they move to another country or after a break-up, along with additionally fitting in with their strategy of getting more people to pay for their services.
In April, Netflix– which boasts original hit series such as ‘The Crown’, ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Sex Education’ – claimed more than 100 million households internationally are using someone else’s account. During the announcement, they outlined their plans to stomp out account sharing between homes within a “year or so”.
Currently, for account holders in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, they are trying out an add-on of $3 to allow people from other households to use the account. Previously, Netflix’s CEO Reed Hastings hinted at rolling out a cheaper, ad-supported model.
BANG ShowBiz Tech
