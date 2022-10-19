You can now 'transfer profiles' on Netflix - Here’s how

The streaming giant - which is seeking to clamp down on account sharing - launched a new feature that allows people to send their viewing history and personalised recommendations to another account.

Of the development, Netflix said: “We’ve been testing Profile Transfer in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru since March and have learned that it’s a really valuable feature for members who are starting new accounts during times of change.”

They added: “To transfer a profile, go to the ‘Transfer Profile’ option when you hover over your profile icon in the drop-down menu on the homepage — then simply follow the instructions.”

The change – which is available in all the territories they operate in aside from South Korea and the United States – allows for users to keep their data when they move to another country or after a break-up, along with additionally fitting in with their strategy of getting more people to pay for their services.