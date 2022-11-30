Your WhatsApp contacts will soon be able to view your statuses and hear them too

The latest WhatsApp trick under the Meta sleeve will soon allow your contacts to view your WhatsApp status and listen in on them too. The Meta-owned instant messenger has reportedly been working on a feature for Android users that will allow them to post voice status updates, with functionality on the horizon for iOS users.

Independent WhatsApp monitor WABetaInfo initially reported that the platform was working on the ability to upload voice status updates for a future version of WhatsApp. “Thanks to this feature, you can share short voice notes with your contacts based on your privacy settings. The interface is very similar to the one of the text status composer, with the ability to record a voice note for status updates moved within this section,” the blog reported. Users who post voice status updates can also choose a background colour for the voice note, which appears as a message bubble.

“In addition, the voice note is automatically played every time you open a voice status update, it is protected by end-to-end encryption, and it is possible to upload a voice note for up to 30 seconds,” WABetaInfo added. New features Recently, WhatsApp has evidently adopted a more rapid pace in the roll-out of a plethora of new features, while some, like the ability for users to hide their online status to contacts, proved more anticipated. In contrast, others highlight Meta’s plans to drive community engagement on the platform.

Voice note statuses become the latest speculated features making their way to WhatsApp, with the likes of WhatsApp Desktop and self-chat upgrades, edited messages, shareable call links and forwarded media captions – all on the cards or having made their way to the platform. Last week, IOL reported that among the latest features expected for the platform, emancipation from the mobile app could finally be on the horizon amid ramped-up efforts to improve WhatsApp Desktop, meaning users’ smartphones need not necessarily be connected to the internet to ensure a WhatsApp connection through PC. Alongside the range of other upgrades announced earlier this year, the platform will soon allow its users a potential hint of what they could look like in the Metaverse.

WhatsApp’s upcoming avatar feature is expected to be shared across Meta’s other properties like Instagram and Facebook. The feature is expected to offer user’s a glimpse of their digital self amid the social giant’s push for greater adoption of the virtual world. * If any of the new features are unavailable for you, it probably has yet to be rolled out for your device. Still, it should be visible for all users within the coming weeks after the latest update.