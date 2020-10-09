YouTube announces Black Voices Fund for SA artists and creators

Cape Town - Popular video-sharing platform YouTube has announced that South African artists and creators can apply for grants from its Black Voices Fund.

Over the next three years, the global $100 million fund will offer support to Black artists and creators so that they can thrive on YouTube.

The $100m fund was first announced in June. It has since been officially named the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund.

“Along with our commitment to amplify marginalised voices on the content side, we are also investing in product and policy changes that will continue to advance YouTube’s mission of giving everyone a voice and showing them the world,” said Alex Okosi, MD, Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA.

Okosi adds that the Black Voices Fund will invest with the intention to “present fresh narratives that emphasise the intellectual power, authenticity, dignity and joy of Black voices, as well as to educate audiences about racial justice”.