YouTube back up after outage affects thousands worldwide

Cape Town - YouTube said on Wednesday that it had fixed a glitch that led to a worldwide outage of the video-streaming service. The outage was believed to have affected hundreds of thousands around the world. DownDetector.com, a website which monitors outages of various websites, showed that nearly 286 000 incidents of people reporting issues with the service. Most reported problems have been watching videos (97% of reports), uploading videos (1%) and 1% of the reports suggested problems with the website itself. The issue started at around 2:14AM SAST, according to Downdetector.com. The Google-owned video sharing platform apologised on Twitter.

“If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates,“ Team YouTube tweeted.

Two hours later, they reported that they had fixed it.

"We're so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services," they added, without explaining what had caused the outage.

The issue appeared to have affected other services that use the YouTube infrastructure too. This includes YouTube TV and the movies and TV shows you’d purchase through Google TV (previously known as Google Play Movies & TV).

