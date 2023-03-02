YouTube faces allegations of harvesting children’s data in the UK

Campaigner Duncan McCann made an official complaint to the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) against the platform for breaching British rules on how it stores data on those under 13.

YouTube is facing allegations of harvesting children’s data in the UK.

McCann claims the video-sharing platform collects data on what content children consume and what device they are doing so on.

A YouTube spokesperson said: “We remain committed to continuing our engagement with the ICO on this priority work, and with other key stakeholders including children, parents and child-protection experts.”

The platform said its service was not intended to be used by under the age of 13. In light of this, they offered YouTube Kids, a child-friendly platform.