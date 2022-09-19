YouTube for learning? Video-sharing platform is permitting creators to offer online courses

The Google-owned video-sharing platform is allowing users to do free or paid tutorials with their three new features; YouTube Player for Education, Courses and Quizzes.

YouTube said: "To improve the YouTube experience in educational environments, we're launching YouTube Player for Education — a new YouTube embedded player that shows content on commonly used education apps without distractions like ads, external links or recommendations.”

They added that the new video player will “improve upon the existing YouTube embedded player in Google Classroom for an even better YouTube experience."

In addition, YouTube are teaming up education services like EDpuzzle and Purdue University to increase the availability of the new video feature.