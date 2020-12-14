YouTube, Gmail, Google Drive services hit by worldwide outage

All services from Alphabet Inc, including YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive, were down for thousands of users across the globe on Monday.

Google's own website that logs outages showed that all of the company's services were suffering from outages since about 7:00 a.m ET.

"We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it," company's video platform said in a tweet. "We'll update you here as soon as we have more news."

According to outage monitoring website DownDetector, more than 12,000 YouTube users were affected in various parts of the world, including the United States, Britain and India.