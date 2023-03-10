YouTube has announced changes to its policy on profanity

The video sharing platform – which is owned by Google – has gone back on guidelines updated in November which grouped all swearwords together and meant any foul language appearing in either the first seven seconds or “consistently” could result in the video being demonetised.

However, YouTube monetisation policy head Conor Kavanagh has now said: “Upon reviewing our own enforcement data, we found the profanity policy resulted in a stricter approach than we intended.”

Now, YouTube's support page has been updated to reflect the change, which results in a relaxing of the restrictions.

Under the guidance for content that can “earn ad revenue”, it lists: “Abbreviated or censored profanity, or words like ‘hell’ or ‘damn’ in the title, thumbnail, or video.