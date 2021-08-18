YouTube has new ways to help users find content easily

Google-owned video streaming giant YouTube on Wednesday announced that it is introducing new ways to help users more easily search and find content on the platform. The company said it has started to make the search page even more visual to help people get a better glimpse of what's inside a video.

"Every day people come to YouTube looking for learning content like physics tutorials, how-to-draw a tiger, product reviews on the latest technology products and more," said Neal Mohan, Chief Product Officer. "And today we're introducing new ways to help people more easily search and find content on YouTube," it added. The platform said it is starting to show search results from other languages with automatically translated captions, titles and descriptions when relevant content in the local language isn't available.

"Our teams have invested significantly in improving that search experience over the years, and in today's instalment of our Innovation Series, we're excited to share the latest technology to help you find what you're looking for, from how-tos to DIYs," Mohan added. Up until now, when you browsed for a video to watch on YouTube, you'd see a thumbnail image of each video. It gave you a chance to gather a quick snapshot of the video's content. Now you'll be able to make even more informed decisions about what you're going to watch through video chapters directly on the search page.

When available, these time-stamped images detail the different topics covered in videos and let you better evaluate the video you're about to watch. You can also jump directly to the section most relevant to your specific interest. On desktop you can already scroll over a video and begin to see a snippet of the content on the search page, the company said. We are rolling a version of this out on mobile to help you easily preview different videos and decide if it's what you're looking for, it added.