YouTube hosts first virtual YouTube Black Africa Creators Week

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - YouTube is this week holding its first virtual YouTube Black Africa Creators Week. The week, which started on 23 November and will run until 27 November, is dedicated to engaging, educating and inspiring African creators to grow on the platform. The programme includes a creator spotlight talk with Mark Angel, Africa’s most subscribed endemic creator, YouTube training courses as well as conversations aimed at improving creator collaboration and knowledge sharing. Highlights of the 1-week program include expert-led masterclasses covering topics like assessing channel performance and engaging a community and understanding YouTube’s monetisation policies, among others. YouTube will also celebrate creators through the presentation of Play Button awards to Dodos Uvieghara, Eric Okafor, and Kay Ngonyama whose channels have crossed the 100 000 subscriber milestone. This region-wide virtual initiative, says Alex Okosi, MD, Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA, demonstrates YouTube’s commitment to creators and artists in the region.

“Over the years we have built and nurtured strong relationships with Africa’s storytellers, and provided them with a platform to share their stories with the world,” says Okosi. “Top African creators and channels like Mark Angel Comedy, DJ Arch Jnr, Churchill Show and many others have grown from a handful of followers to having millions of fans globally.

“We remain committed to amplifying Black voices and providing a platform where Black African creators can thrive,” Okosi says.

Creators can register for the YouTube Black Africa Creators Week programme here.

YouTube Black Africa Creators Week will conclude with a 2-hour livestream closing event to celebrate African creativity.

This not to be missed event will feature music performances by Fireboy, Niniola, Reekado Banks, Sauti Sol, Sho Madjozi, and dance showcases from Dream Catchers, Ikorodu Bois, Triplet Ghetto Kids.

It will be hosted by YouTube creator, Akah Nnani. The livestream event will be held on Friday, November 27 at 5pm GMT.

IOL TECH