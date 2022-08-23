YouTube Shorts adds watermark to downloadable content

The short-form video-sharing platform - which was launched by YouTube as an apparent rival to social media giant TikTok back in September 2020 - is now emblazoning videos downloaded by creators with a watermark of the company's logo, in order to promote the brand.

In a blog post, parent company Google said: "If you’re a creator who downloads your Shorts from YouTube Studio to share across other platforms, you’ll now find a watermark added to your downloaded content. We’ve added a watermark to the Shorts you download so your viewers can see that the content you're sharing across platforms can be found on YouTube Shorts. "

The company went on to explain to Creators that the feature will be rolled out on various device mediums - both mobile and desktop - across the coming weeks.

The post added: "This is rolling out over the next few weeks on desktop, and we plan to expand to mobile over the coming months."