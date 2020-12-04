YouTube will warn users before posting comments

New Delhi - To encourage respectful conversations, YouTube is launching a new feature that will warn users when their comment may be offensive to others, giving them the option to reflect before posting.

From the reminder, the commenter can move forward with posting the comment as is, or take a few extra moments to edit the comment before posting it.

The notification will appear before the comment YouTube's AI-based systems deem offensive.

Johanna Wright, Vice President of Product Management At YouTube, said that in order to help creators better manage comments and connect with their audience, the company will test a new filter in YouTube Studio for potentially inappropriate and hurtful comments that have been automatically held for review.

"So that creators don't ever need to read them if they don't want to. We'll also be streamlining the comment moderation tools to make this process even easier for creators," Wright said in a blog post on Thursday.