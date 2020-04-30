Zoom admits it does not have 300 million daily users - report

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Zoom video conferencing app does not have 300 million daily active users, the company admitted on Thursday to the Verge, saying it "unintentionally" referred to daily meeting participants as users in a blog post. The Zoom blog from April 22, in which the video conferencing app announced a 50% jump in users over three weeks, has now been edited to say that the company had surpassed "300 million daily Zoom meeting participants" instead of "more than 300 million daily users". "When we realized this error, we adjusted the wording to 'participants'," the company told the Verge, adding, "this was a genuine oversight on our part." Zoom, which has been heavily criticized for overstating its encryption capabilities, was not immediately available for a comment. Zoom has faced a barrage of criticism from cyber security experts and users alike over bugs in its codes and the lack of end-to-end encryption of its chat sessions.

It has appointed former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos and a number of other experts to attack these concerns and security researchers say it has responded robustly to the issues.

Researchers say "Zoombombing" incidents, where uninvited guests crash meetings, were caused by simple choices made by some of the millions of new users of the app and that the company has taken sensible steps including giving hosts the ability to lock meetings and restrict what attendees can do.

For corporate customers, however, the issue of encryption and who keeps records or can listen in to calls is more important, be it to safeguard valuable company information, or meet privacy obligations to customers.

All Zoom customers will switch to the new cryptographic mode from May 30.

To account for criticism that the company had routed some data through Chinese servers, Zoom also said an account admin can now choose data center regions for their meetings.

Reuters