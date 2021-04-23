Zoom announces new upgrades for improved meetings and more

Zoom has added a Vanishing Pen to Zoom Meetings.

The video conferencing software has introduces a number of updates to let its users collaborate and express themselves more efficiently.

In a blog post, the company's Head of Product Marketing Janelle Raney said: "Giving our customers the functionality they need is core to our mission of delivering happiness, and in the latest round of updates to our platform, we’re providing exciting features to help you express yourself, collaborate, and manage your communications more effectively.

"These updates include enhanced screen annotation for Zoom Meetings and Zoom Video Webinars, new hardware solutions for Zoom Rooms, expanded management capabilities for Zoom Chat, and a streamlined mass communication solution for Zoom Phone."

For Zoom Meetings, the updates including Vanishing Pen Annotation, Whiteboard Auto-shapes on the mobile app and "more emoji reactions to the meeting, including the ability to choose a skin tone for your emojis".

Elsewhere in the updates, Zoom Rooms now include support for Facebook's Portal TV, and for Zoom Chat, "account owners and account admins can now add a user’s manager to appear on an employee’s Zoom profile".

BANG ShowBiz Tech